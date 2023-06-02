Chintels Paradiso case: One more tower of the housing complex declared ‘unsafe for living’ by safety audit report

Chintels Pradiso, Gurgaon

One more tower in the Chintels Paradiso housing complex in Gurgaon where a portion of a sixth-floor apartment in a building in Tower D collapsed all the way to the first floor last year was declared “unsafe for habitation” by the structural audit report submitted to the Gurgaon administration, officials said.

Hitesh Kumar Meena, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Gurugram, said that the structural safety audit report of towers A and G of Chintels Paradiso society, which was vetted by IIT Delhi, was submitted to the administration and after review it was found that tower G was “unsafe for habitation” while tower A was at the moment found safe to live.

All you need to know about the Chintels Paradiso Case

“Tower G is found unsafe for habitation so residents of this tower will be asked to vacate the tower. An order in this connection will be issued soon. Though tower A is safe at the moment but deterioration is found in that tower as well so I have directed the developer to conduct audits of this tower at regular intervals and share report with the administration,” Meena told Moneycontrol on June 2.

Also Read | Chintels Paradiso case: Safety audit report of four towers yet to be released; administration tries to allay residents' concerns

He said that the safety audit report of two more towers is pending with IIT Delhi for review and will be shared soon. The structural safety audit of six towers, including A and G was conducted by Sri Ram Institute. The district administration had sent this report to the IIT Delhi for further analysis and recommend if these towers are fit for living. ​

Spokesperson for Chintels India said “We are yet to receive official report of these two towers from the district administration. We will wait for CBRI report before reaching any conclusion.”