CBRE's Project Management business division in India records total managed portfolio of over 1 billion sq ft

International real estate consultancy firm CBRE South Asia Pvt. Ltd, has said that its total portfolio under the Project Management (PJM) business division surpassed 1 billion sq. ft. in 2022. The business division's total capital managed in 2022 was reported at $14 billion, across all service and sector categories, with the residential category recording the highest.

The CBRE PJM business vertical is engaged in planning and executing a full suite of customised services for clients. From managing and negotiating project costs and mitigating risk to managing every aspect of the project budget, schedule, and scope and throughout the entire real estate journey.

The PJM business team has a footprint across 120 cities in India and plans to expand its services in tier II cities like Kochi, Indore, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Coimbatore, and Jaipur, the company said.

The top five sectors that witnessed the highest capital spend managed by CBRE’s PJM business include Residential ($5.8 billion), Mixed Use ($3.57 billion), Office ($1.88 billion), Industrial & logistics ($1.19 billion), and Education ($0.13 billion). The other sectors managed were Healthcare, Retail, Data Centres and Hotels.

“Our company grew tremendously in 2022 in terms of the kind of services we offer, and our Project Management business division in the country has set new benchmarks. The expansion of the business division is aimed at enhancing our scope of services and our footprint pan-India,” said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO, India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE.