Bollywood singer Alka Yagnik buys property in Mumbai worth Rs 5 crore

Bollywood playback singer Alka Yagnik has bought a Rs 5 crore house in Goregaon West, Mumbai from her brother.

Yagnik, who received her first big break with the song Ek do Teen from the film Tezaab in 1988, bought the seventh floor apartment from her brother Sameer Yagnik, according to the documents accessed by Zapkey.com .

The singer has bought the house along with her daughter Saysha Kapoor. She has paid a stamp duty of Rs 10 lakh for the said unit. The unit was registered on January 8, 2021. Yagnik currently stays in Oberoi Sky Heights in Lokhandwala complex, Andheri West, show the registration documents.

India’s commercial capital as ever remains the epitome of the ultra-rich closing in on high-end deals in upscale realty, pandemic or no pandemic. Several transactions worth Rs 25 crore to Rs 50 crore were registered in the Mumbai market in February 2021, clearly indicating that there is appetite for the high-value segment even in these troubled times, especially after the Maharashtra government decided to reduce stamp duty from five to three percent until March 31, 2021.

Over 10,000 housing units were registered in Mumbai in February this year, almost the same number as January 2021 on the back of the stamp duty cut by the Maharashtra government.

On August 26, the Maharashtra government decided to temporarily reduce stamp duty on housing units from five percent to two percent until December 31, 2020 to boost the stagnant real estate market, which had been hit hard by COVID-19. Stamp duty from January 1, 2021, until March 31, 2021, is three percent.

In December 2020, properties worth Rs 34,000 crore were sold in Mumbai alone, many of them in the luxury segment. Bankers, stockbrokers and even industrialists came forward to close big-ticket real estate deals in the city.

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor bought a property worth Rs 39 crore at Juhu in Mumbai, the latest name in a posse of celebrities and industrialists who have invested in real estate in India’s financial capital taking advantage of a cut in stamp duty.

Kapoor, 23, the daughter of the late actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor, took a home loan of Rs 23 crore from a bank to buy the property, revealed the registration and loan documents reviewed by Moneycontrol.

The sale deed was registered on December 7 and the home loan registration took place on December 10.

In October 2020, actor Hrithik Roshan bought two apartments, spread across three floors, worth Rs 100 crore in Mumbai’s Juhu-Versova Link Road. It has a private elevator and 10 parking slots.