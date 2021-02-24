10 big-ticket property deals inked during COVID-19

10 | The luxury rental market, too, is on the up. On January 27, 2021, an apartment in One Altamount, located on Altamount Road, was rented out for Rs 25 lakh a month for 36 months by Rishabh Ramesh Gowani to Vinod Kumar Mittal. Located on the 12th floor, the apartment costs upward of Rs 60 crore. (Source: Unsplash)

9 | A month earlier, actor Hrithik Roshan bought two apartments, spread across three floors, worth Rs 100 crore in Mumbai’s Juhu-Versova Link Road. These apartments have a private elevator and 10 parking slots. (Image: Twitter @iHrithik)

8 | Mumbai is also the heart of India’s entertainment industry. The Hindi film industry has entertained billions of people over the years while giving the country a long list of millionaires. Bollywood A-lister Alia Bhatt in November bought a 2,460 sq ft apartment in Bandra’s Pali Hill Vastu building for Rs 32 crore. The unit is in the complex where her actor-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor has a house on the seventh floor.

7 | There is something about HDFC and South Mumbai it seems. HDFC vice-chairman and CEO Keki Mistry bought an ultra-luxury apartment worth Rs 41.23 crore in Worli in Artesia, a K Raheja Corp project. The apartment that offers a sweeping view of the Arabian Sea and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link was registered on November 18. The property’s carpet area is 7,390 sq. ft and is on the 35th floor. (Image source: TCS website)

6 | Former HDFC Bank managing director Aditya Puri's daughter Amrita Puri and wife Anita, too, zeroed in on South Mumbai. On November 25, they bought an uber-luxury sea-facing unit in Malabar Hill for Rs 50 crore. The unit, located in Lodha Seamont, near Raj Bhawan in Walkeshwar, is on the 19th floor and comes with seven car parking spaces.

5 | With a lovely view of the sea and an iconic skyline, South Mumbai is where the old money meets new. The Motilal Oswal Family Trust bought two duplex apartments of 6,800 sq. ft for Rs 101 crore in South Mumbai in a project called 33 South. These were registered on December 22, 2020.

4 | In December 2020, Bharat Serum & Vaccines’ Gautam Daftary bought two sea-facing apartments on South Mumbai’s Carmichael Road on the 20th floor for Rs 101 crore. The apartments are spread over 6,366 sq. ft. (Image: bharatserums.com)

3 | Hyderabad’s posh Jubilee Hills suburb got a new resident recently. Owner of Virchow Laboratories Limited N Venkata Reddy bought an independent house in one of the most expensive commercial and residential areas of the country for Rs 41.3 crore. The property, registered on January 28, 2021, is on a plot of land admeasuring 1,837 square yards. (Image: Facebook)

2 | Founder of Cosmo Films Ashok Jaipuria bought a 1,200 sq. yard bungalow in south Delhi’s West End Colony for about Rs 80 crore. The deal was closed in January 2021. (Image: Twitter @CosmoFilmsLtd)