English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Live: LIVE: Markets Weekly
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

    Bank of Baroda takes part-possession of Nirmal Lifestyle's mall in Mumbai

    The bank’s move follows the failure to repay a loan of Rs 161 crore. BoB took possession of 3.4 lakh sq ft area, under the Sarfaesi Act, on January 24, 2023. A demand notice was first issued on December 6, 2019

    Mehul R Thakkar
    File picture of Nirmal Lifestyle Mall (Picture credits: Mohan Mane)

    File picture of Nirmal Lifestyle Mall (Picture credits: Mohan Mane)

    The stressed asset recovery branch of Bank of Baroda (BoB) has taken part- possession of one of the famous malls, Nirmal Mall, in the Mulund area of Mumbai on January 24.

    This followed the failure on the part of Nirmal Mall to repay a loan amount of Rs 161 crore. The bank had first issued a demand notice to Nirmal Mall and its Managing Director Dharmesh Jain to repay the amount within 60 days on December 6, 2019.

    The part-possession was carried out under the Sarfaesi (Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest) Act, 2002.

    Also read: About 21% shopping centres in India are ghost malls: Knight Frank

    Related stories