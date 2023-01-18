Auction of Nirmal Developers' land in Mumbai by state authorities for alleged default postponed

File photo of the land parcel that will be auctioned. (Photo: Pankaj Thadani)

Maharashtra government authorities have postponed the auction of a land parcel owned by Nirmal Developers in Mumbai's Mulund area. According to the notice issued in December 2022, the auction of 2,634 sq. mt land at base price of Rs 31.81 crore was to be held by the tehsildar office in Mumbai at 11 am on January 18, 2023.

The auction was being held following the orders of Maharashtra RERA over default by the developer in giving possessions to homebuyers but has been postponed due to technical objections raised by the developer, authorities said.

Sandip Thorat, Tehsildar, Mulund told Moneycontrol, "We have postponed the auction after getting intimation from the suburban collector's office. There is a technical issue raised by the developer. He claims to have settled dues of some homebuyers. Hence, we will first address the technical issue raised by the developer and conduct the auction. The auction is only postponed for another date, which is not fixed yet."

Interested parties were to be taken for site visits between January 1 and January 17, according to the auction notice issued by the tehsildar office in Mumbai. Those holding Indian citizenship were allowed to participate in the auction, and the highest bidder was to be allotted the land parcel.

An email query sent to Nirmal Developers did not get any response. Its response will be updated after getting a comment.

What the developer says

In a statement on January 3, Nirmal Developers had said, "We are committed to settle all the customers. We have received the auction notice for the execution of recovery warrants towards the complaint filed by the 84 complainants for the total amount due as per the order valued at Rs 28.39 crore. We would like to state that, of the total of 84 complainants, 34 complainants have already been paid the full and final amount as per their settlement terms and they have withdrawn their complaints accordingly."

The statement added, "Further, 18 complainants have also executed the settlement agreement and till date we have made part payments to them as per their settlement terms. So far, we have already settled 52 customers out of the total 84 complainants of their collective claim of Rs 17.47 crore. Hence, we would like to state that we have already settled more than 60 percent of the customers and we are in talks with the balance complainants for their settlement. This information has been conveyed to the learned District Collector's office as well.”

Nirmal Developers, a prominent real estate developer from Mulund in Mumbai, is in trouble due to financial constraints. The firm has several projects around Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) where possession to homebuyers is allegedly delayed.

In the past, hearings have been held at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) after lenders approached the tribunal alleging unpaid dues running into hundreds of crores of rupees. Several homebuyers in MMR also have hearings going on in MahaRERA for allegedly delayed possession.