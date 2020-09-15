20 domestic, global firms participate in pre-bid meeting for New Delhi Railway Station redevelopment

As many as 20 national and international firms, including The Société Nationale des chemin de fer français (SCNF), Arabian Construction Company, Anchorage Infrastructure, Adani, GMR, I Squared Capital, JKB Infra among others, participated in the pre-bid meeting organised by Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) for the redevelopment of New Delhi Railway Station on September 15, RLDA officials said.

The total cost of the project is estimated at Rs 6500 crore and is expected to be completed in around four years.

The objective of the project is to position the New Delhi Railway Station as a multi-model hub by upgrading infrastructure and provisioning for amenities such as an elevated concourse, multi-level car parking among others.

Private players will redevelop an area of 5 lakh square metres at the New Delhi station and another 2.6 lakh square metres surrounding it for commercial purposes.

The project would be developed on a Design-Build Finance Operate Transfer (DBFOT) model for a concession period of 60 years.

“The redevelopment of New Delhi Railway Station has attracted interest from leading global firms. The project aims to transform New Delhi Railway Station into a world-class and a one-stop destination for retail, commercial and hospitality. It will also boost real estate and ensure a cascading development of New Delhi and surrounding regions,” said Ved Parkash Dudeja, vice chairman, RLDA.

The concessionaire will earn revenues from several components including passenger handling fees collected from passengers via ticket sales, revenues from passenger facilities within the station such as retail areas, lounges, parking, advertisement spaces, F&B and income from the development and lease of the commercial components.

The developer is expected to give an annual concession fee (ACF) to the authority along with a fixed upfront premium, officials said.

Some of the salient features of the planned redevelopment include an elevated concourse with segregation of arriving and departing passengers, refurbished platforms with easy access from the concourse level, mezzanine level exclusively for passenger facilities such as lounges, food courts and restrooms, an elevated road network with multiple entry and exit points, a multi-level car parking facility and Green Building provisions such as optimum use of natural ventilation and lighting.

The project would also include a significant commercial component entailing a mix of retail, office, and hospitality developments such as 5-star hotels, budget hotels and serviced apartments on approximately 30 acres of land.

It also envisages a business district to be located on the outer circle of Connaught Place and near Bhavbhuti Marg, close to Civic Centre. The station will be integrated with DMRC yellow line, airport express line and with the Connaught Place outer circle through a pedestrian boulevard.

The other components of the RFQ include all permissible commercial developments like retail, hotels, offices and service apartments at designated locations

New Delhi Railway Station is the largest and second busiest railway station in the country and handles approximately 4.5 lakh passengers daily. The station handles around 400 trains per day which are expected to increase due to higher operational efficiencies resulting from the redevelopment and better yard utilisation.

RLDA is a statutory body under the Ministry of Railways for the development of vacant railway land for commercial use in line with the objective to generate revenue by non-tariff measures.

Currently, Indian Railways has approximately 43,000 hectares of vacant land across India. RLDA has over 79 sites across India for leasing and the eligible developers for each will be selected through an open and transparent bid process.