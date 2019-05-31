App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 31, 2019 09:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

RCom lenders claim Rs 49,193-crore dues

The list showed that China Development Bank (CDB) claimed dues of Rs 9,863.89 crore and the IRP has admitted the entire claim.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Financial creditors of Reliance Communications have submitted claims of over Rs 49,193 crore, which showed that China Development Bank, LIC and SBI have the highest exposure in the dues.

According to the list, Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) Pardeep Kumar Sethi has admitted claims of Rs 47,038.79 crore and the remaining amount has been put for verification.

The list showed that China Development Bank (CDB) claimed dues of Rs 9,863.89 crore and the IRP has admitted the entire claim.

Close

The IRP also admitted full claims made by Life Insurance Corporation (Rs 4,758 crore), Exim Bank of China (Rs 3,356.44 crore), Standard Chartered Bank (Rs 2,130.23 crore), ICBC (Rs 1,832.89 crore), Syndicate Bank (Rs 1,225.19 crore), and Punjab National Bank (Rs 1,126.87 crore), among several others.

related news

State Bank of India submitted a claim of Rs 4,905.37 crore but IRP admitted Rs 4,714.52 crore and set aside Rs 190.85 crore for verification. Among lead lenders, Bank of Baroda placed a claim of Rs 2,707.67 crore but IRP admitted Rs 2,531.87.

Details of operational and other creditors were not available in the note.

Anil Ambani-led RCom is under the corporate insolvency resolution process after it failed to pay dues of lenders and vendors.

Earlier this month, the National Company Law Tribunal allowed RCom to exclude the 357 days spent in litigation and admitted it for bankruptcy proceedings.

On May 24, RCom reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 7,767 crore in the fourth quarter of 2018-19 ended March 31.
First Published on May 31, 2019 09:02 pm

tags #Business #Reliance Communications

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.