    RBI to strengthen NBFC regulations in 2023-24, to examine licensing requirements

    Jinit Parmar
    May 30, 2023 / 11:59 AM IST
    NBFC regulation

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will strengthen non-banking financial companies (NBFC) regulations in fiscal year (FY) 2023-24, to examine licensing requirements, the central bank's annual report said.

    Over years, the RBI has been tightening scrutiny of NBFC regulations. This exercise intensified particularly after the collapse of IL&FS and DHFL.

    "The central bank's department of supervision will work on the examination of licensing requirements for NBFCs and initiating supervisory action against non-compliant NBFCs in 2023-24," the report said.

    NBFCs are connected with banks as these firms borrow from commercial banks to online to their customers.

    (This is a breaking news, please come back for updates)

    Jinit Parmar
    Jinit Parmar is a correspondent based out of Mumbai covering banks, banking trends and more, tweets @jinitparmar10 #banks #bankingtrends #RBI
