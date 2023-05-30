RBI to strengthen NBFC regulations in 2023-24, to examine licensing requirements

NBFCs are connected with banks as these firms borrow from commercial banks to online to their customers

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will strengthen non-banking financial companies (NBFC) regulations in fiscal year (FY) 2023-24, to examine licensing requirements, the central bank's annual report said.

Over years, the RBI has been tightening scrutiny of NBFC regulations. This exercise intensified particularly after the collapse of IL&FS and DHFL.

"The central bank's department of supervision will work on the examination of licensing requirements for NBFCs and initiating supervisory action against non-compliant NBFCs in 2023-24," the report said.



