    RBI MPC: Deputy governor asks banks to 'redouble' efforts on loan recovery

    A Moneycontrol assessment of the banks investor presentation in the April-June FY 24 quarter showed that banks wrote off Rs 34,428 crore compared to Rs 44,898 crore.

    Jinit Parmar
    August 10, 2023 / 01:26 PM IST
    Recently, RBI said that banks have written off bad loans worth over Rs 2.09 lakh crore during financial year (FY) 2022-23, taking the total loan write-off by the banking sector to Rs 10.57 lakh crore in the last five years.

    Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor Swaminathan J on August 10 stressed on the need for banks to redouble their efforts on recovery of written-off loans.

    “We would like banks to redouble their efforts and see more recoveries,” Swaminathan said in a post-MPC meeting conference.

    The RBI recently said that banks have written off bad loans worth over Rs 2.09 lakh crore in FY2022-23, taking the total loan write-offs by the banking sector to Rs 10.57 lakh crore in the last five years.

    A Moneycontrol assessment of the bank investor presentation in the April-June FY 24 quarter showed that banks wrote off Rs 34,428 crore compared to Rs 44,898 crore a year back.

