RBI imposes penalties on IDBI, Dena Bank

In a filing to the BSE, Dena Bank said the Reserve Bank has imposed a penalty of Rs 20 million on it for non-compliance with the directions issued on February 20, 2018.
In a separate filing, IDBI Bank said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 10 million on the Bank for contravention of its regulatory directions on time-bound implementation and strengthening of SWIFT related operational controls.