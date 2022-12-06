RBI announces 7.69% rate of interest on Floating Rate Bond 2031

per annum.
"It may be recalled that FRB, 2031 will carry a coupon, which will have a base rate equivalent to the average of the Weighted Average Yield (WAY) of last 3 auctions (from the rate fixing day i.e. December 7, 2022) of 182 Day T-Bills, plus a fixed spread of one percent. The Weighted average yields will be computed by reckoning 365 days in a year," the RBI said in a release.
Floating Rate Bonds are securities that do not have a fixed coupon rate. They have a variable coupon rate which is re-set at preannounced intervals.
The FRB bonds carry a coupon with a base rate equivalent to a weighted average yield of the last three auctions of 182-day Treasury Bills (T-Bill) plus a fixed spread decided by way of auction.
On December 6, yields on the government securities ended up as traders remained cautious ahead of the central bank's monetary policy decision.The 10-year benchmark 7.26%-2032 bond yield ended at 7.2486% today, as against 7.2254% closed on the previous trading session.