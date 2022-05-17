English
    Rays Experts to commission world's largest solar park in Rajasthan

    The 9000-acre solar park will be built in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

    PTI
    May 17, 2022 / 11:42 AM IST

    Rays Experts on Tuesday said it will commission the world's largest solar park in Rajasthan with a 3000 MWp capacity. The 9000-acre solar park will be built in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

    It has signed the necessary transmission agreements and obtained all approvals for the same, a company statement said. This is the first and the only 100 per cent privately owned ultra mega solar park in the country connected to the central transmission system, it stated.

    All the other major solar parks built in the past are partly or fully government-owned. The company claims to be the largest solar park developer in India. This solar park will be ready-to-move infrastructure for multiple solar developers who can save huge costs and time as land, transmission lines etc are already arranged.

    Currently, the transmission capacity availability in the network is the biggest open risk for solar developers and this solar park addresses the same to a large extent. Due to its market presence, Rays Experts holds 100 per cent market share of private solar park projects in Rajasthan and Haryana with a 95 per cent customer retention ratio.

    Rahul Gupta MD & CEO, said, It is remarkable to see how the Indian renewable energy industry has advanced in the last few years. To achieve the 300 GW target by 2030, we are doing our bit." In the current tariff levels, only the project with low return expectations can survive and reducing the project risk can only help in lowering the return expectations, he opined.



    PTI
    first published: May 17, 2022 11:44 am
