App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 10, 2019 09:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala may withdraw plan to invest $25mn in Yes Bank; stock down over 3%

Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had planned to invest $25 million in Yes Bank through his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala's family office

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala might shelve a plan to invest $25 million in Yes Bank due to uncertainty over the lender's capital raising plans, BusinessLine reports.

The owner of Rare Enterprises had planned to invest $25 million in the private sector lender through his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala's family office, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Close

Jhunjhunwala is expected to release a formal letter regarding the investment on December 10, the report stated.

"The logic behind not subscribing to Yes Bank's preferential allotment by Jhunjhunwala is that it is higher than the prevailing market price. There is also a lock-in period," a source told the newspaper, adding that the market veteran can instead buy shares at a lower price in the open market without a lock-in period.

Yes Bank's shares closed at Rs 56.2 on the BSE on December 9, and the preferential offer is priced at Rs 78. At 09:38 hours, the counter was quoting Rs 54.50, down Rs 1.75, or 3.11 percent.

In related news, Yes Bank is likely to reject a $1.2 billion capital raising plan from Canada’s Erwin Singh Braich and Hong Kong-based SPGP Holdings, a Bloomberg report suggests.

Yes Bank called both there reports 'purely speculative'.

The bank's board is expected to discuss the proposed $2 billion capital raising at its meeting on December 10. The board had approved the capital raising plan in November.

 

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 10, 2019 09:19 am

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.