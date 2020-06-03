App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 10:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Railway freight earnings dip by Rs 8,283 crore during coronavirus lockdown: Data

The national transporter saw a slight dip in its loading of fertilisers -- from 7.3 MT in 2019 to 6.56 MT this year; the revenue dipped from Rs 709 crore to Rs 289 crore.

Representative Image
Representative Image

Railways freight earnings dropped by Rs 8,283 crore during the lockdown months of April and May as compared to the same period last year, the data showed on Wednesday, indicating a slow year ahead for the national transporter amidst the gloom of the coronavirus crisis. While it almost doubled its foodgrain loading from 5.7MT between April 1 and May 31 last year to 11.09 MT this year, registering a Rs 607 crore increase from last year's earnings, it suffered a setback in revenue generation from all other products it carried.

Its earnings from coal loading fell from Rs 11,033 crore in 2019 to Rs 5,720 crore in 2020. Revenue generation from transporting mineral oil fell to Rs 761 crore this year from Rs 979 crore last year, the data showed.

It also suffered a dip in transportation of iron ores and its earnings from the product reduced by Rs 484 crore between April 1 and May 31 this year.

Close

The national transporter saw a slight dip in its loading of fertilisers -- from 7.3 MT in 2019 to 6.56 MT this year; the revenue dipped from Rs 709 crore to Rs 289 crore.

related news

Overall, during the two months, the Railways loaded 147.69 MT of goods while earning Rs 13,412.09 crore. During the same period last year, it loaded 205.81 MT of goods earning a revenue of Rs 21,695.61 crore.

The Railways had already ended the 2019-20 fiscal 15.7 million tonne short of the previous year's 1,212.56 million tonne loading, recording a loss of Rs 2,129 crore.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 10:20 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #India #Indian Railways

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Brazil to start testing Oxford University and AstraZeneca's experimental vaccine against COVID-19 this month

Brazil to start testing Oxford University and AstraZeneca's experimental vaccine against COVID-19 this month

Not prudent to go for forced waiver of interest, risking financial viability of banks: RBI to SC

Not prudent to go for forced waiver of interest, risking financial viability of banks: RBI to SC

Coronavirus pandemic | 1,276 new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, 49 more die; count rises to 43,262: BMC

Coronavirus pandemic | 1,276 new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, 49 more die; count rises to 43,262: BMC

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.