Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 28, 2020 11:51 AM IST | Source: PTI

Promoter group cos invoke pledge shares in RCap, sell 4.35% stake

Prior to the invocation of the pledge shares the promoter group owned 6,88,12,534 shares amounting to 27.23 percent shares, the company said in the regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Shareholding of the promoter group Reliance Inceptum Pvt Ltd and Reliance Infrastructure Consulting & Engineers Pvt Ltd has come down by over 4 percent in Reliance Capital following invocation of pledge shares on January 24.

After the invocation of the pledge, the shareholding of the promoter group got reduced to 5,78,12,534 shares adding up to 22.88 percent stake.

The promoter group invoked 1.10 crore shares, out of which 75 lakh amounting to 2.96 percent stake and 35 lakh shares or 1.39 percent of Reliance Capital Ltd held by Reliance Inceptum Private Limited and Reliance Infrastructure Consulting & Engineers Private Limited respectively has been invoked, the filing added.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, Reliance Inceptum Private Limited held 6,33,03,079 shares worth 25.16 percent stake in Reliance Capital, while Reliance Infrastructure Consulting & Engineers Private Limited held 1,85,66,991 equity shares amounting to 7.38 percent stake in Reliance Capital.

First Published on Jan 28, 2020 11:48 am

tags #Business #Companies #Reliance Capital #Reliance Inceptum Pvt Ltd #Reliance Infrastructure Consulting & Engineers Pvt Ltd

