English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
LIVE:Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates by Tata AIA Life Insurance & Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Private equity firms invest $315 million into Firstcry: Report

Firstcry, which is backed by SoftBank, will reportedly aim to make a stock market debut in 18-24 months

Moneycontrol News
March 30, 2021 / 09:16 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Three private equity (PE) investors have pumped in around $315 million into children's retailer Firstcry, in a deal that values the company at around $1.9-$2.1 billion.

The PE firms - TPG, ChrysCapital and Premji Invest - invested around $100 million each into Firstcry, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The deal comprises a $300 million secondary transaction and a primary component of around $13 million from Premji Invest, the report added, citing a regulatory filing.

SoftBank-backed Firstcry will aim to make a stock market debut in 18-24 months, a person aware of the development told the publication.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news report.

Close

Related stories

Supam Maheshwari, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and co-founder of Firstcry, declined to comment when contacted by the newspaper.

According to the report, Firstcry's early investors such as Elevation Capital (formerly SAIF Partners), Vertex Partners and MegaDelta Capital Advisors sold their entire holdings.

Spokespersons for ChrysCapital, Premji Invest, TPG, Elevation Capital, MegaDelta and Vertex had not responded when contacted by the publication.

The company's list of investors includes Mahindra Group, Valiant Capital, former Tata Sons chairman Ratan Tata and Kris Gopalakrishnan, the chairman of Axilor Ventures.

"This round helps the company consolidate its investor base ahead of the IPO that it plans over the next 18-24 months," a source told the publication.

In January 2019, SoftBank Vision Fund had invested $400 million in Firstcry for a 40 percent stake, valuing the company at $1.1 billion.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Companies #FirstCry
first published: Mar 30, 2021 09:16 am

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: More than 1 cr investors hold Bitcoin in India; women investors seen rising, says Pareen Lathia, WazirX

D-Street Talk: More than 1 cr investors hold Bitcoin in India; women investors seen rising, says Pareen Lathia, WazirX

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.