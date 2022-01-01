Price relief: Commercial LPG cylinder rate slashed by Rs 102.50

Representative Image

The New Year has started with some relief for consumers as national oil marketing companies have slashed the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder cost by Rs 102.50. The cylinder will cost Rs 1998.50 from January 1, 2022.

A month ago on December 1, the price of LPG cylinders was hiked by Rs 100, bringing the prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders to Rs 2,101 in Delhi which was the second-highest price of 19-kg commercial cylinder after 2012-13 when it cost around Rs 2,200 per cylinder.

The reduction in price will provide huge relief to restaurants, eateries and tea stalls which constitute the largest user segment of the commercial cylinder.

However, the prices of other domestic cylinders- 14.2 kg, 5 kg, 10 kg composite or 5 kg composite - remain the same.

LPG cylinder rate is revised monthly for all the states and union territories in India. Earlier on November 1, prices of 19 kg commercial cylinder saw a steep rise of Rs 266, increasing the prices to Rs 2,000.50.

On October 1, prices of 19 kg cylinders were increased by Rs 43 and on October 6, the price was decreased by Rs 2.50. On September 1, the price of 19 kg cylinder was increased by Rs 75.