India guiding the world in fourth industrial revolution: PM Modi at Digital India Week 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: AP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the inauguration of the Digital India Week 2022 on July 4, said India had become an example of how technology could be used to transform the lives of every person.

At the event, which showcased indigenous digital technologies such as UPI, Aadhar, Cowin and Digilocker, Modi said that these innovations had eased the lives of every Indian.

“We had to remain in line for taking birth certificates, paying bills, getting ration or taking admission just 10 years back but now everything is online," he said at the event held at Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

PM Modi said that using technology, the government had been able to run the world’s largest COVID vaccination programme as well as distribute ration to more than 80 crore citizens, through the Cowin application and the One Nation One Ration Card scheme respectively.

Lauding the innovations in the fintech space, Modi said the government transferred thousands of crores into the bank accounts of farmers, women and labourers of the country with just a click of a button.

After fintech, Modi said initiatives such as IN-SPACe and the new drone policy will expand the digital innovation footprint into sectors like space-tech, mapping, drones, gaming and animation.

Modi inaugurated Digital India Bhashini, a platform which will allow Indians to access the internet and digital services in regional languages.

At the event, the prime minister also launched Digital India Genesis, a national deep-tech startup platform, with a budget of Rs 750 crore. Deep-tech startups sell products and services which involve higher engineering and scientific innovation than other businesses.

“The country which does not adopt modern technology with the passage of time, the time moves ahead leaving it behind. India was a victim of this during the third Industrial Revolution, but today we can proudly say that India is guiding the world in the fourth industrial revolution,” PM Modi said at the event.

He also said that increasing investments in the semiconductor space will enable the country’s electronics manufacturing industry to reach $300 billion in the next three to four years. “India wants to become a chip taker from a chip maker,” he said.

The event themed Catalyzing India’s Techade saw startups and unicorns set up more than 200 stalls exhibiting their digital products.