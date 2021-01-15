Post-COVID-19 Job market | Hiring rises across board, digital roles see high demand: Report

Representational Image

The vaccine rollout and the general optimism about the economic situation have led to hiring spikes – largely for junior and entry level jobs, at large companies.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) hired 15,721 individuals in the December quarter, and CFO V Ramakrishnan said the net hiring in Q3FY21 was the “highest ever in a quarter.

Meanwhile, others such as Aditya Birla (looking for freshers), Infosys (announced campus placement for 24,000 freshers) and Tata Projects (will hire for Central Vista project) are also looking at hiring in big numbers, sources told Business Standard.

More sources told the paper that Reliance Retail and Jio were also getting ready to on-board people from Future Group and other acquisitions.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

“There is a clear correlation between the news of the vaccine rollout and hiring picking up," Sanjay Shetty, Head - strategic account management at Randstad India, said.

Amitav Mukherji, the head of corporate human resources at ITC, said hiring opportunities “will certainly grow” as demand picks up with the economy.

“Such hiring would be reflected in functions like sales and marketing, modern trade and supply chain,” he added.

Auto companies are also poised to hire more, and Rajesh Uppal, senior HR and IT director at Maruti Suzuki, said the company will hire 250-300 new employees via campus recruitment, for technical and non-technical roles in IT services, production, R&D and quality management.

Nissan – which hired 1,000 people for its Oragadam facility in Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu and Hyundai which recruited 2,000 individuals in production profile are also further stepping up the hiring process given rise in production.

NV Balachandar, President - Ashok Leyland, said the company in 2021 will hire people based on “expertise” for roles in AI, data analytics, design and product development.

Besides manufacturing, demand for digital professionals has also risen – e.g. KPMG said it would hire 400 people for digital, while EY in December said it would hire 9,000 people across technology profiles.

Anandorup Ghose, partner - Deloitte India, noted that most of the hiring is at junior or entry levels for roles in delivery, logistics and warehousing.

Most experts agree that mid or senior management level posts will still take some time to recover.