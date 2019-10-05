PMC Bank crisis: Mumbai Police arrests former PMC chairman Waryam Singh

The EOW, which has been on the lookout for Singh since September 30, had conducted searches in Mumbai at the premises of Waryam Singh and former Managing Director Joy Thomas, who was also arrested on October 4.
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police on October 5 has arrested Waryam Singh, former Chairman of Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC).The EOW, which has been on the lookout for Singh since September 30 had conducted searches in Mumbai at the premises of Waryam Singh and former Managing Director Joy Thomas, who was also arrested on October 4.
Searches at Singh's residence led to a freezing of his Demat Account that is worth Rs 100 crore.
ED had registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) on October 3 late evening. It was taken up based on the Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing First Information Report (FIR).
The probe further found that loan amounts worth Rs 2,000 crore were also credited into the personal accounts of two directors of Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL). There was no record of the same in the PMC's core banking solution (CBS) system.
it was established that there was a conflict of interest as PMC Bank Chairman Waryam Singh was also on the board of HDIL.
PMC Bank was accused of creating nearly 21,049 dummy accounts with small outstanding balances in the master sheet submitted to RBI. These accounts were replaced with 44 loan accounts of HDIL and its group companies with outstanding debt of Rs 4,335.46 crore. EOW wants to know the exact details of these 44 loan accounts in their investigation. However, of these 44 accounts, only 10 belong to HDIL group.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 5, 2019 08:18 pm