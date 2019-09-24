Explained | The PMC Bank crisis and why customers are panicking

What is the way forward? | After six months, RBI will take a call on whether to relax some restrictions or extend the period based on the bank's books. If the discrepancies found can be corrected over the course of time, by sale of assets or other measures, the bank's functions will be reinstated. The RBI will try to clean up the bank's balance sheet and fix its asset-liability mismatch. However, if RBI believes that it is not in the interest of the bank's customers to keep it running, it may lead to complete closure of the bank. In such a scenario, the bank's arrangement with the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) will kick in and customers will be eligible to claim up to Rs 1 lakh of their deposits with the bank. Until further orders from RBI, customers can only wait and watch whether they would receive their money or not. (Image: PTI)