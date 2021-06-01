Class 12th Board Exams: PM Narendra Modi to chair an important meeting today

PM Narendra Modi | Representative Image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to chair an important meeting on 12th board exams this evening, said sources on June 1.

PM Modi would be briefed on all possible options post extensive discussions with all states and other stakeholders, added the sources.

The following update arrived days after a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court by advocate Mamata Sharma, asking stakeholders to call off the CBSE Class XII board exams this year. She has requested the apex court to advise the board to declare the results based on past assessment.

However, there is a growing clamour among students and parents to cancel the board exams and end the uncertainty.

Apart from this, petitions have also been sent to the Ministry of Education seeking an early resolution amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Citing COVID-19 situation is yet to improve in any substantial way, the petitions say that for students to go to physical centres would be risky and it would be better to abandon the board exams.

Earlier, the Ministry of Education sought the views of state governments by May 25, post which a final decision will be taken. States like Tamil Nadu are in favour of conducting the examination as usual since COVID-19 cases are under control, while Uttar Pradesh has not yet taken a decision on Class X and XII exams.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh has cancelled Class X board exams, but students will appear for the Class XII examinations scheduled to begin from June 1. Telangana is mulling to conduct the Class XII examination between July and September, but West Bengal has not cancelled the Board examinations nor given any alternate dates.