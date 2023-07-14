PM Modi launches the Crematorium Redevelopment by Edifice Consultants in Varanasi

The site surroundings also consist of open fire cremation areas, due to which the firewood storage is done on the steps that lead to the banks of the river Ganga, for easy accessibility.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the redevelopment of two cremation ghats in Varanasi.

The 'Raja Harishchandra Ghat' and 'Manikarnika Ghat' two of the oldest ghats are being redeveloped as eco-friendly crematoriums by Edifice Consultants, backed with CSR support from the Rupa Foundation and JSW Foundation at a cost of Rs 18 crore and 16.86 crore, respectively.

The location is surrounded by mixed-use development construction (shops and residences) and, thus, has many existing structures that cannot be demolished or relocated.

The site surroundings also consist of open fire cremation areas, due to which the firewood storage is done on the steps that lead to the banks of the river Ganga, for easy accessibility.

One of the major concerns of the site is the pouring of ash from the cremation ground of Raja Harishchandra Ghat into the river, which increases the BOD and COD, nitrate and fluoride levels, etc., adversely affecting the aquatic ecosystem.

Annually, 25003000 bodies are cremated on the Raja Harishchandra Ghat, about an average of 30 per day. Around 5060 bodies are brought to the Manikarnika Ghat and 2025 bodies to the Harishchandra Ghat every day for cremation.

To accommodate this efficiently, Architect Ravi Sarangan said, "We have proposed an eco-friendly crematorium of 3143.06 sq. ft. that requires lesser wood consumption than the conventional cremation." Cremation time in the proposed system is estimated to be 90 minutes (1.5 hours) as compared to the average cremation time of 240 minutes (4 hours).

Based on the defined existing circulation analysis, the proposed design for Raja Harishchandra Ghat focuses on the uninterrupted flow or circulation of the procession as per the path followed by the visitors in the existing scenario, known as 'Path of Procession', to retain the feeling of holy cremation by having the cremation zones overlooking the Ganga river, respecting the traditions and customs of the place that have been prevailing since ages.

There are two major paths after the registration of the body, allowing people the options of an open cremation towards the ghat or an eco-friendly cremation on the site.

Various stages have been demarcated in the journey with waiting areas, holy bath areas and ash collection pockets. The circulation pattern has been designed taking into consideration the visitors as well as the relatives of the dead who have come to the crematorium. Bearing in mind the labour needed for the rituals, the design also incorporates waiting and resting rooms for the DOM community who carry out the last rituals.

The redevelopment of the Raja Harishchandra Ghat and Manikarnika Ghat crematoriums serves as a benchmark in religious and civic infrastructure made possible by the support of the Government of India and other counterparts who are working in synergy to provide accessible, respectful and sensitive end-of-life services for the departed.