PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

'Plot to defame Indian honey industry': Patanjali, Dabur deny findings of CSE study that says their honey is adulterated

The CSE on December 2 said out of 13 samples of Indian brands, only three passed the Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) test for purity of honey.
Moneycontrol News
Dec 3, 2020 / 10:14 AM IST
Representational Image (Pixabay)
Representational Image (Pixabay)

Dabur and Patanjali have refuted the findings of a study that said the honey sold by the companies is adulterated with sugar syrup.

The companies said they have fully adhered to the norms on testing honey set by the by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) on December 2 said out of 13 samples of Indian brands, only three passed the Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) test. Other brands who failed the purity test for honey include Baidyanath, Zandu, Hitkari and Apis Himalaya.

Honey sold by Saffola, Markfed Sohna and Nature's Nectar cleared the purity test for honey.

"The recent reports seem motivated and aimed at maligning our brand. We assure our consumers that Dabur Honey is 100 per cent pure and indigenous, collected naturally from Indian sources and packed with no added sugar or other adulterants," a Dabur spokesperson told PTI.

Related stories

Patanjali Ayurved Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna said the honey sold by the company is 100 percent natural.

"It seems to be a plot to defame Indian natural honey industry and manufacturers in a bid to promote processed honey," Balkrishna said.

This is a "gameplan to replace lakhs of rural farmers and honey growers including Khadi & Village commission channel" with processed/ artificial/ value-added honey makers, he said, as quoted by the news agency.

Dabur even responded to the study on Twitter, assuring consumers that the honey they sell is unadulterated.

"Dabur Honey clears all FSSAI tests and has the first corporate-owned NMR machine in India to ensure 100 percent purity," the company said in a tweet.

 
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Dabur #Patanjali
first published: Dec 3, 2020 10:14 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | UK to begin vaccinations next week with the Pfizer vaccine; Survey says 59% Indians sceptical about the shots

Coronavirus Essential | UK to begin vaccinations next week with the Pfizer vaccine; Survey says 59% Indians sceptical about the shots

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.