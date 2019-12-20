App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 20, 2019 10:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Piramal Enterprises appoints Jairam Sridharan as CEO of its Consumer Finance Business

Piramal Enterprises Limited has appointed Jairam Sridharan as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its Consumer Finance Business.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Jairam comes with over two decades of deep expertise in domestic and international retail finance. Previously, as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Axis, Jairam raised over $1.8 Bn, the largest private equity infusion in banking at the time, and led the finance, strategy, M&A and investor relations functions.

Before that, he was President, retail lending & payments at Axis Bank, where he led the transformation of Axis into a retail bank growing the book 6 times in 5 years.

Commenting on the appointment Anand Piramal, Executive Director, Piramal Group said, “We are delighted to welcome Jairam Sridharan. Jairam not only has rich experience in building a large retail finance business but also has deep knowledge of technology and analytics, a combination that positions us well as we build a business of the future.”

Close

Consumer and small business financing is one of India’s most exciting growth opportunities. Current penetration in consumer finance in India is a third of China, and a fifth of that in the US. In addition, only 5 out of 80 million MSMEs have access to formal credit.

related news

Rapid internet penetration and progressive government reforms such as IndiaStack and GST have made India a data rich and digitally driven country.

“Our hope is to create a world class new age AI-led lending business that helps fuels the growth of small businesses and fulfils the aspiration of Indian consumers. We believe greatly in India’s financial services story, both on the wholesale and retail side, and this foray helps us build a more innovative, diversified and complete financial services conglomerate.” said Anand Piramal.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 20, 2019 10:46 pm

tags #BFSITech

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.