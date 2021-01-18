Pidilite Industries Q3 PAT seen up 11.5% YoY to Rs. 385.9 cr: ICICI Direct

Pidilite Industries | Company reported consolidated profit at Rs 356.4 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 325 crore, revenue rose to Rs 1,880.3 crore from Rs 1,806.6 crore YoY.

ICICI Direct has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Consumer Discretionary sector. The brokerage house expects Pidilite Industries to report net profit at Rs. 385.9 crore up 11.5% year-on-year (up 8.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 9.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 11.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,104.9 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 12.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 522.8 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.