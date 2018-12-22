App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 22, 2018 07:58 AM IST | Source: PTI

Petronet restructures gas supply contract with Qatar's RasGas

Petronet will now continue to provide the storage, receiving and re-gasification services for the above-mentioned contract but will not be the buyer of LNG.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Petronet LNG said on December 21 it will not buy an additional 1 MMTPA of LNG from RasGas of Qatar following the restructuring the supply agreement with the latter.

Petronet LNG Limited in December 2015 announced the signing of a binding sale and purchase agreement with RasGas of Qatar (LNG Supplier) for a supply of an additional 1 MMTP A of LNG for onward sale to IOCL, BPCL, GAIL and GSPC.

At the request of the four entities, the contract has been re-structured by having a direct arrangement between the LNG supplier and the Indian entities with effect from January 1, 2019, Petronet LNG said in a BSE filing.

Petronet will now continue to provide the storage, receiving and re-gasification services for the above-mentioned contract but will not be the buyer of LNG.
First Published on Dec 22, 2018 07:56 am

tags #Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) #Business #Companies #GAIL #GSPC #Indian Oil Corporation Limited #Petronet

