Petrol crosses Rs 91/litre, diesel close to Rs 80/litre in Mumbai

Petrol crossed Rs 91 per litre in Mumbai on the first day of October. The motor fuel, which has been on a tear since mid-August, jumped 24 paise to Rs 91.08 per litre.

A litre of diesel now costs an additional 32 paise in the financial capital at Rs 79.72, according to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

In Delhi, the hike in petrol was equal to Mumbai and now retails at Rs 83.73 per litre. A litre of diesel now costs 30 paise more at Rs 75.09 in the national capital.

The price hike in petrol was slightly higher in Chennai as compared to Mumbai and Delhi. It rose 25 paise to Rs 87.05 per litre. Diesel price too increased 32 paise to Rs 79.40 per litre.

In Kolkata, prices of petrol and diesel increased 23 paise and 30 paise to Rs 85.53 per litre and Rs 76.94 per litre, respectively.

City Petrol price Price change Diesel price Price change (Rs/litre) (increase) (Rs/litre) (increase) Bangalore 84.4 25 75.48 31 Bhopal 89.51 14 79.12 22 Hyderabad 88.77 26 81.68 33 Lucknow 83.03 34 75.22 40 Patna 89.87 23 80.77 27 Port Blair 72 20 70.21 27

The price of petrol and diesel in other cities:

Fuel prices have been on a rise since mid-August, touching fresh highs almost on a daily basis. Despite consumer protests, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan ruled out reducing taxes on these items. Blaming global factors, he said a tax cut, if approved, won't have any lasting impact due to volatile crude prices.

The Centre currently levies an excise duty of Rs 19.48/litre on petrol and Rs 15.33 per litre on diesel. Various states levy Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel. Mumbai has the highest VAT of 39.12 percent on petrol, while Telangana levies the highest VAT of 26 percent on diesel.

In Delhi, prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) rose Rs 1.7 to Rs 44.30/kg. Prices of subsidised LPG cylinders too increased Rs 2.89 at Rs 502.4 per cylinder.