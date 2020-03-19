App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2020 09:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Why the NAV cut-off time is immaterial for long-term MF investors

Over the long term an, investment made a day or two later really does not impact the return much

Nikhil Walavalkar @nikhilmw

In just the last couple of weeks, the Sensex has fallen nearly 20 per cent. Some investors may consider this as an opportunity to deploy funds. Now, let’s say the market falls by 10 in the morning and you wish to invest some amount in your equity mutual fund to take advantage of the decline. Would you get to enter at the day’s low? That’s when you need to know what the cut-off timing of a mutual fund is.

What is Cut-off time?

It is the time before which you must invest to get a particular day’s net asset value (NAV). And if you invest after this, you get another day’s NAV.

Close

For a liquid fund, the cut-off time is at 1.30 pm and for all other mutual fund schemes, it is 3 pm. For liquid funds, if you invest before 1:30 pm, you get the previous day’s NAV. After 1.30 pm, you get the present day’s NAV. For all other debt and equity funds, if you invest before 3 pm, you get the same day’s NAV. Invest after 3 pm and you get the following business day’s NAV.

related news

Online transactions are also subject to the same cut-off timings. But that’s only if you go through the websites of CAMS or Karvy or of a mutual fund house. An online distributor’s website or a robo-advisor or any other such online platform might close an hour or so early compared to the regular cut-off time.

No intra-day allocations

Depending upon the time at which you transact and the realization of funds, you are allotted the units of schemes. If you invest less than Rs 2 lakh in an equity or a debt scheme before the cut off time (3 pm), you get that day’s NAV for that scheme. The NAV for a scheme is given at the end of a business day. For transactions after 3 pm, the next day’s NAV is applicable.

For amounts in excess of Rs 2 lakh, units are allotted to investors only when the funds reach the mutual fund’s bank account. The cut-off time remains the same. Purchases via systematic investment plans are also subject to these cut-off times.

What about switch and systematic transfer?

A systematic transfer will be treated like a switch transaction from one scheme to another. So, if you switch from a liquid fund on March 16, before 1.30 PM, you will be paid as per the NAV as of March 16. The amount so transferred to, say, an equity fund will be received by your new equity scheme on March 17 and the units will be allotted as per the NAV of March 17.

When a switch is made from a non-liquid fund (say an equity fund), the amount would be realised after three business days. If you switch out of an equity fund before the cut-off time (3pm) on March 16, and the funds are received by the mutual fund on March 20, then the liquid fund’s units will be allotted as per the NAV of March 19.

Does cut-off time matter?

Getting a particular day’s NAV can give temporary satisfaction to an investor. However when you are investing in an equity mutual fund for the long term – typically more than five years – an investment made a day or two later really does not impact the return much.

Can you really invest in falling markets?

You can still go bottom-fishing – invest at or close to market lows. There is a penchant for investing at lower levels of indices. You can buy an exchange traded fund (ETF) tracking an index at a day’s lows, provided there is enough liquidity. For example, if you see Nifty down to attractive levels, you can buy units of a Nifty ETF on the stock exchange. However, check the indicative NAV of the units on the website of the mutual funds. Trade only if you are sure that the value is closer to the NAV. Many times, the illiquidity in ETF units means that you often end up paying more than the NAV.
Not sure which mutual funds to buy? Download moneycontrol transact app to get personalised investment recommendations.
First Published on Mar 19, 2020 09:05 am

tags #investments #Mutual Funds

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.