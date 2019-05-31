App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : May 31, 2019 01:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Viewpoint | How your advisor’s personal biases can impact your investments

An advisor with a bias towards long term financial planning would be better as he/she would work with you on your financial goals.

Mrin Agarwal
Whatsapp

Yet another friend called seeking the reference of an advisor. She has tried various financial advisors but found it difficult to work with them for various reasons. Her biggest grouse was that they treated her like a “dumb woman” with no investment knowledge. She was turned off with the constant use of jargon and advisors being full of themselves and boasting about the type of clients they handled.

A lot is spoken about investor biases. However, personal biases of advisors, both conscious and unconscious, affect investors’ investments in a big way.

We face personal biases everywhere. How often have you gone to a doctor and felt you need to change because this doctor doesn’t seem to understand you or prescribes too many medicines, which you may not be inclined to take. While it is easier to evaluate a doctor’s services, doing so for an advisor is not easy. Here are some biases that can significantly impact your investments.

Personal biases of the advisor

Mrin Agarwal
Mrin Agarwal
Founder|Finsafe

Does the advisor want to deal with the “man of the house” only? Do you find the advisor avoiding questions from women or not answering them properly? It’s strange to get to hear these kinds of attitudes still prevalent, but I do hear occasional complaints from people who claim to have come across this bias among a few advisors. Does the advisor patiently educate you on products being recommended? Such advisors are certainly not right for your portfolio.

Bias towards investment planning

Does the advisor talk about running a financial plan or is he/she only suggesting investments as and when you have investible funds? An advisor with a bias towards long term financial planning would be better as he/she would work with you on your financial goals.

Familiarity Bias

Does the advisor suggest only one type of investment for example endowment policies or equity investments? This could be because they have experience with these investments and feel safer suggesting such investments only. Or they had a bad experience in certain investments, which colors their views. Certainly, no investor can have a portfolio with only insurance policies or only stocks or equity mutual funds and investors need to diversify among various asset classes. In which case, is the advisor equipped to handle other investment options? A case in point is debt funds, which are not understood properly by retail advisors and are suggested on the basis of yield/expected return over risks taken.

Herd Mentality

Does the advisor suggest the flavor of the season investments? I have seen this in equity investing wherein stocks/ funds are suggested based on short-term returns and a positive view of markets going forward. You need an advisor who recommends instruments based on your financial goals and not because they are in vogue now so that your portfolio is not too affected by market risk.

Short term bias

Is the advisor biased towards short term investments over long term investments? If your advisor is an equity trader who is constantly shorting stocks or is someone who doesn’t believe in long term instruments like PPF due to long lock-in periods, he/she is unlikely to advise otherwise. You may want to casually check with your advisor on his/her best investments and how he/she is investing for retirement to see if the advisor can make recommendations in sync with what you are more comfortable at investing into.

Commission bias

An advisor who works on commission over advisory fees could be aligned to suggesting high-cost products which may not be suitable to the investor. Equity-linked debentures or investment-linked insurance policies are the best examples of products sold for high commissions. Not all commission-based advisors recommend high-cost products keeping their own interests in mind- I’ve known many who do good work in this space- but in my opinion, in a fee-based advisory atmosphere, yours and your advisors’ interests are always aligned.

Exotic products bias

Does the advisor always try to get you something new and exotic, which is available to only a few investors? This could be observed over a period of time if your advisor consistently recommends such products. Sometimes advisors tend to get awed by exotic products like private equity investments and recommend them to all their clients. However, the needs and risk-taking ability of other clients would be very different from yours. Dealing with an advisor who is biased towards exotic products would mean investing in instruments which you may not fully understand or want to risk investing in.

You will need to work for a couple of months with an advisor to figure out if he/she is the one for you. Be sure to check for the above biases along the way.

(The writer is Financial Educator, Money Mentor and Founder of Finsafe India).
You can now invest in mutual funds with moneycontrol. Download moneycontrol transact app. A dedicated app to explore, research and buy mutual funds.
First Published on May 31, 2019 01:47 pm

tags #financial planning #personal finance

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.