English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

    These mutual funds didn’t participate in LIC anchor book

    There were as many as 28 mutual fund houses that were not part of the anchor book

    Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
    May 03, 2022 / 12:59 PM IST

    The Rs 5,630-crore anchor book of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) was fully subscribed On May 2. Not all mutual fund houses got the allotment despite the overwhelming interest, while some fund houses might have decided to skip the initial public offering (IPO) altogether.

    lic-an-dh nw

    Overall, there were 59.2 million shares offered in the anchor book, of which 42.1 million shares were bought by mutual funds.

    However, these are the mutual funds that didn’t feature in the anchor book.

    There were 28 domestic mutual funds that were not part of the anchor book. Some of the major names that were absent included DSP Mutual Fund, Mirae Asset Management, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, Canara Robeco Mutual Fund, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, PPFAS Mutual Fund and LIC Mutual Fund.

    Close

    Related stories

    Also Read: Large-cap, mid-cap, thematic MFs invest in LIC anchor book

    As many as 15 domestic mutual funds participated through 99 schemes. The Rs 21,000-crore issue has mobilised Rs 5,627 crore from anchor investors. Of these, mutual funds have contributed Rs 4,002 crore, buying the shares at Rs 949 each, at the upper end of the IPO price band of Rs 901-Rs 949.

    Also Read: LIC IPO opens tomorrow: Should you subscribe to the issue?



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
    Tags: #invest #LIC #LIC IPO #lic ipo anchor book #Mutual Funds
    first published: May 3, 2022 12:40 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.