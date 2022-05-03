Large-cap, mid-cap, thematic MFs invest in LIC anchor book

Mutual funds pumped over Rs 4,000 crore into the anchor book as Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) mopped up more than Rs 5,000 crore ahead of floating its public issue on May 4.

The LIC anchor book closed on May 2 with 59.2 million shares on offer with 42.1 million units kept for domestic mutual funds. Around 99 mutual funds invested Rs 4,001 crore, buying the shares at Rs 949 apiece on a price band of Rs 902-949.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), pension funds, corporates and other insurers also participated in the anchor investment. LIC raised Rs 5,627 crore from the anchor book.

What fund managers think?

The LIC IPO has found takers among institutional investors due to valuation of the IPO and resizing of the issue, according to fund managers.

“Initially, there was talk about two-times embedded value. Now, the IPO is getting priced at 1.1-times its embedded value. So, it is fairly priced. The share float has also been reduced to Rs 21,000 crore, with government selling 3.5 percent stake instead of 5 percent. Markets should be able to handle this kind of supply even in current global environment,” said a fund manager, whose schemes have participated in the anchor book.

“But, at the same time, we don’t expect much accretion to the value, which comes from incremental business or growth. LIC’s stock will have a lot of linkage with the markets as well. Its embedded value is dependent on how the equity market behaves. There is lot of portion that is mark-to-market. Overall, the company has much higher investments in equity,” he added.

The mutual fund schemes that got the largest share of the anchor book included SBI Equity Hybrid (9.2 percent of the anchor book) and ICICI Value Discovery (3.9 percent) and SBI Balanced Advantage Fund (3.6 percent).

LIC's market cap after the IPO will be around Rs 6 lakh crore, which will make it a large-cap stock. Several large-cap funds participated in the anchor book. Thematic funds, large- and mid-cap funds, as well as a few small-cap funds participated in the anchor book.

Mid- and small-cap funds need to invest at least 65 percent of corpus to mid- and small-cap stocks. The rest is at the fund manager’s discretion.

When does IPO open for others?

The LIC IPO will open on Wednesday (May 4) for all other investors, who can place their bids till the IPO window closes on May 9.

At issue size of Rs 21,000-crore, it is India’s largest IPO so far. The government was originally slated to offload 5 percent of its stake in the company, but it brought down the stake sale on offer to 3.5 percent.

The price band is set at Rs 902 to Rs 949 per equity share. Policyholders will get a discount of Rs 60 per share, while employees and retail investors will be entitled to a lower discount of Rs 45.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes