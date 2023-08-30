The race for returns: How active largecap funds are acing the game

The rally in mid-cap stocks has surpassed its large cap counterparts and some of that is trickling into the alpha created by active large-cap funds.

Actively managed large-cap funds have turned the corner after being criticised for their inability to outperform their passive counterparts. But it has been a rough ride so far, for large-cap funds. In the last few years, large-cap funds were under pressure as they showed an incrementally slower rate of benchmark outperformance of active funds in the large cap category against their benchmark indices.

This, combined with the narrowing of this category’s investable universe, meant that investor demand for lower cost index funds and the ETF alternative had started to gain ground. As interest in passive funds grew, so did the number and variety of offerings. Today, the number of passive funds in the large cap category far outnumber the active funds 105 to 35 and there are at least 10 different types of passive funds to choose from.

But things are slowly changing as actively-managed large-cap funds are gaining ground, once again. Are active funds in the large-cap space back in the competition after a break?

What changed ?

Even before the pandemic-led dynamics of the equity market rally, passive funds were proving hard to beat for active large cap funds, given their cost advantage and helped by the narrow rally in benchmark based stocks.

Moreover, the excess liquidity infused by the central banks into the markets during the pandemic was chasing a few large pockets and as a result, a handful of stocks with large market capitalisation continued to benefit.

These conditions have since changed and stocks from outside this limited benchmark universe are now gaining strength. According to Bharat Lahoti, Co-head, Hybrid and Solutions, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, “Some sectors like hotels, capital goods and chemicals, which are under-represented in the index have helped us create alpha in our large-cap portfolios. While 80 percent of the large-cap fund is restricted in terms of the universe of stocks, it’s the remaining 20 percent where broad based rally has helped to generate alpha.”

One cannot ignore the fact that the rally in mid-cap stocks has surpassed its large cap counterparts and some of that is trickling into the alpha created by active large-cap funds.

Additionally, over the last four to five years, investors, both local and overseas, were shifting focus to passive funds, leading to excess demand for large cap exchange traded funds and index funds.

According to Sohini Andani, Fund Manager, SBI Mutual Fund, “Thanks to a significant growth in passive investing, there was incrementally higher demand for more of the same stocks, which drove the rally in index-based large-cap stocks. It became a self-fulfilling positive cycle. This was also happening at a time when the overall market rally was narrow and just a few select stocks, with high weightage in the index, were driving benchmark returns. Also low free float in some of the benchmark stocks with low institutional ownership led to underperformance in active funds.”

Such cycles don’t last forever and with an earnings catch-up across sectors, the rally has now become more broad-based and portfolios with focus on selecting stocks where earnings growth was key, have started to shine.

Lastly, some savvy fund managers have deftly avoided stocks that equity markets haven’t rewarded as much as others. For instance, the Adani Group stocks which are included in the Nifty50, have had a poor run this year and these stocks are very sparsely owned by active large cap mutual fund schemes. Large-cap fund managers have largely kept their focus on stocks of companies where earnings are more visible and rewarded by the stock markets.

Andani says, “Active funds do well when stock selection comes into play. We maintain active weights on sector as well as stocks when compared with the benchmark. As stock returns eventually catch up with earnings delivery and valuation support, active strategy leads to outperformance versus the benchmark. Our SBI Bluechip Fund has delivered outperformance (against the benchmark) across time periods."

A Moneycontrol Personal Finance analysis of 3-year and 1-year returns of active large-cap funds over the last 10 years (on a rolling return basis) shows that while 3-year returns for large-cap funds are still barely beating their benchmark indices, they have shown a sharper turnaround on a 1-year basis. This also shows that the relative outperformance of large-cap funds over their benchmark indices is relatively recent. They still have a long way to go, but a broader and sharper recovery seem to be working for large-cap funds.

What should you do?

For investors, the recovery of active large-cap funds can be confusing as incremental investment in this category is getting taken up by passive funds.

Passive funds have also added variety and it’s not just the plain vanilla index-based fund that you can buy. Smart-Beta passive funds which allow for filters like quality, momentum, low volatility and so on, are finding their feet in the mutual fund basket.

The momentum based smart beta passive funds have delivered relatively better returns in the last year as compared to simple passive funds and are in a position to give active large-cap funds tight competition.

Smart beta passive funds take on a semi active role by adding filters which create a portfolio of stocks not just based on market capitalisation but also consider other relevant factors.

These cannot be ignored but investors should be mindful of selecting such funds as they too are prone to cyclical performance over a period of time.

Despite the recovery in performance for active large-cap funds, one cannot ignore the low cost advantage that passives offer. Moreover, while you can rely on standard performance from passive funds, there can be wide divergence in active fund performance and here your selection of funds will matter. Getting the fund wrong can still lead to underperformance despite markets rewarding earnings and bottom up stock selection. All things weighed, a carefully diversified portfolio which includes both is still worth your while, rather than writing off one or the other.