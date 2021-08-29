MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live NowOption Omega 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Option Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

Sovereign Gold Bond Series VI opens on August 30: What is it, who can buy, benefits, discounts and other details

The SGB will be open for 5 days from August 30 to September 3, 2021 at Rs 4,732 per bond and the certificate of bond(s) will be issued on September 7. A discount of Rs 50 is also on offer, if using a digital payment mode.

Saurav Mukherjee
August 29, 2021 / 07:37 PM IST
Sovereign Gold bond | (PC-Shutterstock)

Sovereign Gold bond | (PC-Shutterstock)


The sixth tranche of sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) issued by the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) for FY 2021-22 will open on August 30, 2021. The SGB will be open for 5 days from August 30 to September 3, 2021 and the certificate of bond(s) will be issued on September 7.

What are SGBs?

Sovereign Gold Bonds are considered to be substitutes for holding physical gold and are government securities denominated in grams of gold. RBI issues the bonds on behalf of the Government of India.

ALSO READ: Sovereign Gold Bond Series V opens today: Should you invest in it?

What’s on offer?

Close

Related stories

The RBI has set the issue price for Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-2022, Series VI, at Rs 4,732 per gram of gold. The price at which the bonds are being offered is close to the prices of SGB that are traded in secondary market.

“Planning to invest in Gold? Here are 6 golden reasons to invest in Sovereign Gold Bonds. SBI customers can invest in these bonds on http://onlinesbi.com under e-services," State Bank of India tweeted.

Discounts on SGBs?

Among other details, the RBI on August 27 had said that a discount of Rs 50 per gram would be provided on the nominal value to those investors applying online and where the payment against the application is made through digital mode.

"For such investors, the issue price of Gold Bond will be Rs 4,682 per gram of gold," the RBI said.

Benefits of buying SGBs:

At the time of redemption or premature redemption, an investor receives the ongoing market price for the quantity of gold s/he paid, so the investment remains secure. Also, SGB is free from issues like making charges and purity in the case of gold in jewellery form. Apart from these, SGBs are held in the books of RBI or in demat form which eliminates the risk of loss of scrip, among others.

Who can invest?

a) Indian residents as defined under Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999.
b) Individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), trusts, universities and charitable institutions.

c) A minor can invest in SGB, provided guardians have to make the application on behalf of the minor.

Authorised agencies to sell SGBs:

Offices or branches of Nationalised Banks, Scheduled Private Banks, Scheduled Foreign Banks, designated post offices, Stock Holding Corporation of India Ltd (SHCIL) and the authorised stock exchanges.

Minimum and maximum limit of investment:

The minimum investment in the SGB is one gram with a maximum limit of subscription of 4kg for individuals, 4kg for HUFs and 20kg for trusts and similar entities notified by the government from time to time per fiscal year from April to March.

Interest rate paid on SGB:

The SGBs bear interest at a fixed rate of 2.50 percent per annum on the amount of initial investment.

Tax implications:

As per provisions of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961), the interest on the SGBs will be taxable, while capital gains tax arising on redemption of SGB to an individual has been exempted. However, TDS is not applicable on the bond.

Previous issue of SGB:

The previous and fifth tranche of SGBs issued by the RBI for this FY 2021-22 opened on August 9, 2021 and closed on August 13, 2021. The price was set at Rs 4,790 per bond and the bonds were issued on August 17, 2021.
Saurav Mukherjee
Tags: #digital payment #RBI #SGB #Sovereign Gold Bond #Sovereign Gold Bond Series VI
first published: Aug 29, 2021 07:37 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.