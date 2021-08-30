Sovereign Gold Bond scheme opens today: All you need to know

Representative image (Source: Shutterstock)

Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme will be open for subscription from August 30 for five days, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced.

The issue price for Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-2022, Series 6, has been fixed at Rs 4,732 per gram of gold. The RBI issues the bonds on behalf of the Government of India.

Planning to invest in Gold?

Here are 6 golden reasons to invest in Sovereign Gold Bonds.

India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) tweeted from its official handle that “Planning to invest in Gold? Here are 6 golden reasons to invest in Sovereign Gold Bonds. SBI customers can invest in these bonds on http://onlinesbi.com under e-services".

Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme or Gold scheme

Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme was launched by the government in November 2015, under Gold Monetisation Scheme. Under the scheme, the issues are made open for subscription in tranches by RBI in consultation with GOI. RBI Notifies the terms and conditions for the scheme from time to time.

As per RBI instructions “Every application must be accompanied by the ‘PAN Number’ issued by the Income Tax Department to the investor(s)’’ as the PAN number of the first/ sole applicant is mandatory.

Buying Gold Bonds from where?

The bonds are sold through banks (except small finance banks and payment banks), Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), designated post offices, and recognised stock exchanges National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE.

Discount

A discount of Rs 50 per gram less than the nominal value is provided by the government, in consultation with RBI to those investors applying online, and where the payment against the application is made through digital mode. The RBI said, "For such investors, the issue price of Gold Bond will be Rs 4,682 per gram of gold".

Tenor

The tenor of the bond is for a period of 8 years with an exit option after the 5th year to be exercised on the next interest payment dates.