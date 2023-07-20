Personal Finance: Are developed market funds offering opportunities to Indian investors?

the tech-heavy Nasdaq has gained about 40 percent since the start of the year.

After underperforming last year, international funds, especially those that are US-focussed, have put up a decent show since the start of the year, prompting investors to look at opportunities overseas. While the US markets have been the mainstay for Indian investors for overseas diversification over the past 10 years or so, some recently started to venture into the markets in Europe, China and Japan. Investment destinations for overseas investors are now getting split between developed markets such as the US, Europe...