Moneycontrol, GoldenPi team up to offer more fixed income investment options

GoldenPi, one of India’s largest online platforms for bonds and debentures, will offer alternate fixed income investments to retail customers in the country through a partnership with Moneycontrol, a financial portal that offers financial news, analysis and data for investors.

This partnership aims to enable GoldenPi’s audience to invest in various fixed income instruments, including high-rated bonds and NCDs from trusted institutions at a starting price of just Rs 10,000. Moneycontrol will aid in the dissemination of information and help educate their network of readers on the intricacies of the fixed income market.

GoldenPi offers more than 100 bonds and debentures on its online platform in the form of daily listings. Backed by Zerodha, which had pioneered the discount broking model in India, GolenPi has a clientele of individual investors across demographics – middle-aged professionals looking to balance their portfolio, senior professionals seeking safe investment avenues after retirement, and retired investors looking to park surplus funds in short to mid-term savings schemes.

“The investment market has been growing tremendously, especially over the past few years. An investor is looking for multiple avenues to invest. The fixed income market is often overlooked, whereas what an investor is not aware of is that it provides high fixed returns and at a steady growth rate. Our aim is to educate the retail investor from across all segments and make the bond market an easy platform for investment. This partnership with Moneycontrol, which has a reader base of more than 59 million users is an additional step to reach out to the potential and current investors and educate them on this market,” said Abhijit Roy, CEO and Co-Founder of GoldenPi.

“The bond market in India was always seen as a distant and complex method of investment. However, with multiple options available through technology, we have been able to bring this mode of investment accessible to millions of investors. This partnership with Moneycontrol is going to enhance this reach and help educate more investors on why this model of investment is safe with assured returns,” added Samir Baran Pratihar, CTO and Co-Founder of GoldenPi.

The SaaS platform embedded as a landing page onto the Moneycontrol website is designed to target investment service and product providers in order to increase awareness and access to alternative fixed income investment solutions among largely risk-averse Indian investors.

“We, at Moneycontrol, are committed to going the extra mile in aiding our readers in their financial journey. To cater to the evolving needs of investors, which is in part influenced by the remarkable growth of the investment market, we have partnered with GoldenPi. The strategic association is in line with our objective to educate our audience about the complexities of the fixed-income market. Through this alliance, our readers will have direct access to a wide range of fixed-income products, including listed secondary market bonds, NCD IPOs, and corporate fixed deposits, allowing them to better comprehend the marketplace and invest.”, said Manoj Nagpal, Business Head, B2C Revenue, Moneycontrol.

The GoldenPi page is now live on the Moneycontrol platform and can be viewed at https://moneycontrol.goldenpi.com/