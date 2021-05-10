MARKET NEWS

IDFC First Bank revises fixed-deposit interest rates; check latest FD rates here

From May 1, IDFC First Bank also lowered its interest rates on the savings account.

Moneycontrol News
May 10, 2021 / 09:44 AM IST
Fixed-deposit (FD) interest rates of IDFC First Bank have been revised with effect from May 1. Short-term FDs ranging from seven days to one year and long-term FDs ranging from one to ten years are offered by IDFC First Bank.

For IDFC First Bank, FD interest rates range from 2.75 percent p.a. to 6 percent p.a. for deposits with a tenure of seven days to 10 years.

IDFC First Bank offers a 2.75 percent interest rate for FDs maturing in seven days to 14 days. The bank gives a 3 percent and 3.50 percent interest rate for 15-29 days and 30-45 days respectively. IDFC First Bank gives 4 percent and 4.50 percent for deposits maturing in 46 - 90 days and 91 - 180 days. IDFC First Bank gives 5.25 percent for FDs maturing in 181 days – less than one year.

The bank gives 5.50 percent for term deposits maturing in one year – two years. IDFC First Bank gives 5.75 percent for two years one day – three years. IDFC First Bank FD interest rates for long term deposits with a tenure of three to five years are 6 percent and are 5.75 percent for five to 10 years.

Here are IDFC First Bank latest FD interest rates on deposits effective May 1
Maturity PeriodInterest Rates
7 - 14 days2.75%
15 - 29 days3%
30 - 45 days3.50%
46 - 90 days4.00%
91 - 180 days4.50%
181 days – less than 1 year5.25%
1 year – 2 years5.50%
2 years 1 day – 3 years5.75%
3 years 1 day - 5 years6.00%
5 years 1 day - 10 years5.75%
Interest rates on the savings account are also lowered by the IDFC First Bank with effect from May 1. For those who maintain balances below Rs 1 lakh, the bank offers 4 percent. The interest rate of 4.5 percent will be offered for those maintaining a balance between Rs 1 lakh and less than Rs 10 lakh. For those maintaining a balance between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 2 crore, the bank gives the highest interest rate of 5 percent.
