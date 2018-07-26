Govt extends deadline for filing income tax returns by a month to August 31

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the due date for filing of Income Tax Returns to August 31, 2018, for categories of taxpayers who were to file their returns by July 31.

The decision comes days ahead of the July 31 deadline, which several groups had requested the government to push to later.

CBDT had notified the new income tax return forms for assessment year 2018-19 on April 5. Experts said the introduction of new forms was leading to delays in filing of returns.

Further, the CBDT had said non-filing of ITR before the due date from this assessment year would lead to a penalty of Rs 1,000, 5,000 and Rs 10,000, depending on when the returns were filed after the deadline. The fine for taxpayers having income under Rs 5 lakh remained at Rs 1,000.

If you are still unclear in choosing the appropriate ITR for disclosing your income earned during the previous year, here's a quick guide on the various ITR forms.

ITR 1 Sahaj:

Applicable to individuals that are an ordinary resident in India deriving income from salaries, one house property, other sources and having total income upto Rs 50 Lacs.

ITR 2:

It is applicable to any individual having total income exceeding Rs. 50 Lacs or having foreign asset/income or having more than one residential house property or income from capital gain or HUF.

ITR-3:

It is applicable to individuals and HUFs deriving income from profits and gains from business or profession along-with any income from salaries or house property or capital gains or other sources.

ITR-4 SUGAM:

It is for resident taxpayers (Individual, HUF, Firm other than LLP), who have opted for presumptive income scheme as laid down under section 44AD, 44ADA and 44AE of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ITR-5:

This form can be used by a person being a Firm, Limited Liability Partnerships (LLP), AOP/BOI, Private discretionary trust, an Artificial juridical person referred to in section 2(31)(vii), Cooperative Society and Local authority.

ITR-6:

This form is being used by Company, other than a company claiming exemption under section 11 of the Income Tax Act. The ITR also introduces a new Schedule for Ind AS Compliant companies wherein they are required to disclose the balance sheet and P/L account in the same format as prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013

ITR-7:

Required to be filed when individuals including companies fall under section 139(4A) or 139(4B) or 139(4C) or 139(4D) or 139(4E) or 139(4F). This ITR form is basically meant for trusts claiming exemptions u/s 11 of the Act, Political party, Mutual funds, Securitization trust, and other specified assesses.