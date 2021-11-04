MARKET NEWS

Filed your tax return? Here’s how to track the refund status

The Central Board of Direct Taxes issued refunds of over Rs 82,229 crore to more than 53.5 lac taxpayers between April 2021 and October 2021. If you are also among those awaiting your tax refund, but are yet to receive it, watch this video to find out how to track the status of refunds.

