Explained | 6-point analysis of the new income tax regime

Watch this video to find out more about the new personal tax regime
Moneycontrol's Assistant Executive Editor (Personal Finance) Kayezad Adajania explains what the rejig of the new income tax structure is all about.
He talks about the lower tax slabs applicable to those who forgo deductions and exemptions, to whether or not you can make the switch in the next financial year. He also discusses how this would impact existing taxpayers who have made investments to get tax breaks.