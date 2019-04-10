Essel woes: Kotak AMC may not fully repay investors in redeemed FMP

In a written communication to investors of Kotak FMP Series 127 that matured on April 8, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co said that it may not be able to pay the entire redemption amount to its investors.

The scheme said it may face a delay in recovering its money that it had invested in the non-convertible debentures (NCD) of two of Essel group companies, namely Edisons Utility Works Pvt Ltd and Konti Infrapower & Multiventures Pvt Ltd.

As a result, investors may get their part redemption proceeds upon the scheme’s maturity and the rest will come to them as and when the fund house recovers the money from the companies, Kotak AMC said.

The FMP was launched around November 2015.

Although the NCDs are backed by equity shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (Zee), most of the lenders and mutual funds who had lent money (in other words, bought the debt securities) to the Essel group had chosen to not sell the shares to recover the money if there is any default.

Lenders have granted this moratorium till around September 2019 by which time they, including Kotak AMC, expect the group to repay all its dues.

In a communication to Moneycontrol, Rohit Rao, Chief Communication Officer, Kotak Mahindra Group said: “The 3- year FMP scheme, which matures in April-May 2019, has invested in debt securities, money market instruments and government securities. Amongst other investments, the scheme also invested in Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) issued by Edisons Utility Works Pvt Ltd and Konti Infrapower & Multiventures Pvt Ltd (both are Essel Group companies – secured by equity shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited) and IL&FS Transportation Networks Limited (Credit Enhancement by Parent Support Agreement of IL&FS). The three firms are facing headwinds due to company and sectoral-specific issues. We are working closely with the Essel Group for optimal recovery from Konti & Edisons for the benefit of our unit holders and believe that such recovery will take place albeit with some delay. For IL&FS Transportation Networks, Kotak Mutual Fund has made a 100% provision for this investment as the company has been classified in the Red category where recovery is uncertain and will be dependent on the resolution plan achieved by the new board/NCLT.”

NCDs or debt securities that are backed by the group companies’ equity shares come with a cover that is agreed upon at the time of agreement.

For instance, Kotak AMC had lent money to the two Essel Group companies for a minimum share cover of 1.50 times. In other words, if the fund house lends (or in other words, invests) Rs 100, the security is covered by equity shares worth Rs 150 of the borrower group company. If the cover falls below this mark, the lender- that is the mutual fund- is free to sell the shares and recover its money. Or it can ask for more shares to reinstate the cover.

On January 25, shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) fell 26% and those of Dish TV India fell nearly 33%.

According to data by Morningstar, a total of 10 fund houses had lent to 16 companies belonging to Essel Group. Some of this money lent was backed by shares of the above companies that were pledged.

“This has resulted in breach of top-up covenants…there were lot of deliberations with the promoters of the Essel Group along with other lenders (Mutual Funds, NBFCs etc). Super majority of lenders have decided not to declare event of default as it may result in steep fall in price given panic selling in the Zee thereby eroding collateral value and resulting in sub-optimal recovery,” said the note by Kotak AMC to its investors.

The fund house added that “Essel promoters are working for resolution of above through a strategic sale of Zee in a time bound manner. The above resolution is likely to be achieved by September 30, 2019 as per communication from Essel promoters.”

Meanwhile, the FMP is due for maturity. How it pays back to the investors remains to be seen, as the fund house has not done side-pocketing yet for this particular scheme. Side pocketing is a practice whereby the bad asset- the debt security that defaulted- in a scheme is segregated from the rest of the scheme. Once segregated, a set of units will contain investments made in the troubled paper, while the other set of units will contain all other investments and cash holdings. The good part of the scheme is open for sales and repurchase, but the bad portion is frozen. If and when the fund house recovers the money from the bad assets, it pays off the money to unit holders whose investments were stuck in the fund before the default.