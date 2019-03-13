Rating organisations evaluate the credit worthiness of an issuer with respect to debt instruments or its general ability to pay back debt over the specified period of time. The rating is given as an alphanumeric code that represents a graded structure or creditworthiness. Credit Ratings of Debt instruments
What is a credit rating?
Rating organisations evaluate the credit worthiness of an issuer with respect to debt instruments or its general ability to pay back debt over the specified period of time. The rating is given as an alphanumeric code that represents a graded structure or creditworthiness.
Credit Ratings of Debt instruments
Below are the details of credit ratings attached to Debt securities by various credit rating agencies.
CRISIL Credit Rating scale for Long-Term Instruments
|Symbols
|Rating Definition
|CRISIL AAA (Highest Safety)
|
Instruments with this rating are considered to have the highest degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations. Such instruments carry lowest credit risk.
|CRISIL AA (High Safety)
|
Instruments with this rating are considered to have high degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations. Such instruments carry very low credit risk.
|CRISIL A (Adequate Safety)
|
Instruments with this rating are considered to have adequate degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations. Such instruments carry low credit risk
|CRISIL BBB (Moderate Safety)
|
Instruments with this rating are considered to have moderate degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations. Such instruments carry moderate credit risk.
|CRISIL BB (Moderate Risk)
|
Instruments with this rating are considered to have moderate risk of default regarding timely servicing of financial obligations.
|CRISIL B (High Risk)
|
Instruments with this rating are considered to have high risk of default regarding timely servicing of financial obligations.
|CRISIL C (Very High Risk)
|
Instruments with this rating are considered to have very high risk of default regarding timely servicing of financial obligations.
|CRISIL D Default
|
Instruments with this rating are in default or are expected to be in default soon.
Note:
1) CRISIL may apply '+' (plus) or '-' (minus) signs for ratings from 'CRISIL AA' to 'CRISIL C' to reflect comparative standing within the category.
2) CRISIL may assign rating outlooks for ratings from 'CRISIL AAA' to 'CRISIL B'. Ratings on Rating Watch will not carry outlooks. A rating outlook indicates the direction in which a rating may move over a medium-term horizon of one to two years. A rating outlook can be 'Positive', 'Stable', or 'Negative'. A 'Positive' or 'Negative' rating outlook is not necessarily a precursor of a rating change.
3) A suffix of 'r' indicates investments carrying non-credit risk.
The 'r' suffix indicates that payments on the rated instrument have significant risks other than credit risk. The terms of the instrument specify that the payments to investors will not be fixed, and could be linked to one or more external variables such as commodity prices, equity indices, or foreign exchange rates. This could result in variability in payments, including possible material loss of principal, because of adverse movement in value of the external variables. The risk of such adverse movement in price/value is not addressed by the rating.
4) CRISIL may assign a rating of 'NM' (Not Meaningful) to instruments that have factors present in them, which render the outstanding rating meaningless. These include reorganisation or liquidation of the issuer, the obligation being under dispute in a court of law or before a statutory authority.
5) A prefix of 'PP-MLD' indicates that the instrument is a principal-protected market-linked debenture. The terms of such instruments indicate that while the issuer promises to pay back the face value/principal of the instrument, the coupon rates of these instruments will not be fixed, and could be linked to one or more external variables such as commodity prices, equity share prices, indices, or foreign exchange rates.
CRISIL Credit Rating scale for Fixed Deposits
Symbols
Rating Definition FAAA ("F Triple A") (Highest Safety)
FAA ("F Double A") (High Safety)
FA (Adequate Safety)
FB (Inadequate Safety)
FC (High Risk)
FD (Default)
NM (Not Meaningful)
Note:
1) CRISIL may apply '+' (plus) or '-' (minus) signs for ratings from FAA to FC to indicate the relative position within the rating category.
2) CRISIL may assign rating outlooks for the ratings from 'FAAA' to 'FB'. Ratings on Rating Watch will not carry outlooks. A rating outlook indicates the direction in which a rating may move over a medium-term horizon of one to two years. A rating outlook can be 'Positive', 'Stable', or 'Negative'. A 'Positive' or 'Negative' rating outlook is not necessarily a precursor of a rating change.
3) The contents within parenthesis are a guide to the pronunciation of the rating symbols.
