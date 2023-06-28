Choose wisely to avoid travel insurance frauds

Tips to purchase secure travel insurance policies

Manas Kapoor

Whether traveling for leisure or business, the importance of safeguarding our journeys cannot be overstated. Unexpected events can quickly turn a dream trip into a financial nightmare.

That's where travel insurance plays a crucial role. It serves as a safety net, providing financial protection and peace of mind while travelling. Whether it's a medical emergency, trip cancellation or lost baggage, travel insurance protects your investment and ensures you can navigate through unexpected challenges with ease.

However, as the popularity of travel insurance has surged, so has the unfortunate rise in travel insurance fraud. By understanding the types of fraud perpetrated and adopting preventive measures, travellers can avoid falling victim to these deceitful practices.

Steer clear of dubious travel insurance providers

· Fake travel agents: Fraudulent travel agents may pose as legitimate service providers, offering travel insurance policies that do not exist or are invalid.

· Phony travel insurance websites: Fraudsters may create counterfeit websites that mimic legitimate insurance providers. These fraudulent websites collect personal information and payment details, leaving you vulnerable to identity theft and financial loss.

Here are some of the best ways you can avoid becoming a victim of travel insurance fraud:

Research, compare and choose reputable providers

The backbone of a secure travel insurance experience lies in selecting reputable providers. Engaging in meticulous research empowers you to make informed choices and mitigate the risk of fraud.

Ensure that the provider is registered and licensed with the appropriate regulatory bodies. Prioritise reading customer reviews and feedback to gauge customer satisfaction levels. Lastly, compare policies and prices from multiple providers online to find the optimal balance between coverage and affordability.

Additionally, if you’re traveling from India, make it a point to buy travel insurance from an Indian insurance provider governed by a regulatory body. This will ensure that you are able to reach out to them with ease while making claims or to clarify any confusion regarding the policy.

Read the fine print and understand the policy

Before purchasing a travel insurance policy, it's crucial to read the fine print and fully understand the terms and conditions. Take the time to thoroughly review the policy document, paying close attention to the coverage limits, exclusions and any additional requirements or conditions.

If anything seems unclear or ambiguous, don't hesitate to seek clarification from the insurance provider. Understanding the policy in its entirety ensures that you are fully aware of what you are paying for and helps you avoid surprises or disappointments at the time of filing a claim.

Tread carefully when it comes to enticing premiums

While it's tempting to go for unbelievably cheap travel insurance deals, exercise caution. Fraudsters often exploit travellers' desire for affordable coverage by offering exceptionally low-priced policies that may provide inadequate coverage or turn out to be outright scams.

Remember, if a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is. Instead of being lured solely by the lowest price, look for reasonably priced policies that offer comprehensive coverage for the specific risks you are concerned about. By striking a balance between affordability and coverage quality, you can ensure that you are getting a fair and reliable travel insurance policy.

Opt for secure payment methods

Paying for your travel insurance policy in cash or through wire transfer can be risky. Fraudsters often prefer cash payments or wire transfers as they are difficult to trace, providing them with an opportunity to scam unsuspecting travelers.

To mitigate this risk, opt for secure payment options such as credit cards or reputable online payment gateways. These payment methods offer additional layers of fraud protection. Credit cards, in particular, may provide you with the ability to dispute charges in case of fraudulent activity, allowing you to seek a refund and protect yourself from financial loss.

Document diligently

Maintaining thorough documentation of all your travel insurance-related paperwork is essential for safeguarding your interests. Keep copies of your travel insurance policy details, receipts for premium payments and any correspondence with the insurance provider.

These documents serve as valuable evidence and can help resolve any disputes or claims that may arise. In the unfortunate event of a fraudulent incident, having a comprehensive record of all interactions and transactions will strengthen your case and protect your rights as a policyholder.

Double-check the legitimacy of travel agents

If you're making your travel arrangements through a travel agent, it's essential to verify their legitimacy before purchasing any associated travel insurance. Research their background, including their history of providing travel services, and customer reviews. It is also important to ensure that the travel agent has a physical office location that you can visit or contact. This allows you to establish direct communication and verify their legitimacy.

Knowledge and awareness are the best protection for travellers from travel insurance frauds.

(The author is Product Head, Travel Insurance at Policybazaar.com)