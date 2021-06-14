CBDT relaxes e-filing rules for submitting forms 15CA/15CB for foreign remittances amid 'glitches' on new portal

Representative image (Shutterstock)

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on June 13 announced a relaxation in the electronic filing of income tax forms 15CA/15CB for foreign remittances. The forms can be submitted manually till June 30, 2021, the taxation body said in a statement.

The relaxation comes amid reports of glitches in the new income tax e-filing portal, with several users claiming that some functions on the website are still not functional.

"In view of the difficulties reported by taxpayers in electronic filing of Income Tax Forms 15CA/15CB on the portal www.incometax.gov.in, it has been decided that taxpayers can submit the aforesaid forms in manual format to the authorized dealers till June 30th , 2021. Authorized dealers are advised to accept such forms till June 30th, 2021 for the purpose of foreign remittances," the CBDT said.

A facility will be provided on the new e-filing portal to upload these forms at a later date for the purpose of generation of the Document Identification Number, it added.

Also Read | New I-T e-filing portal continues to face glitches; some features yet not functional

As per the Income-Tax Act, 1961, there is a requirement to furnish form15CA/15CB electronically in case of foreign remittances. Presently, taxpayers upload the form 15CA, along with the Chartered Accountant Certificate in form 15CB, wherever applicable, on the e-filing portal, before submitting the copy to the authorised dealer for any foreign remittance.