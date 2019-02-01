Budget 2019: Goyal plays Santa to real-estate buyers and sellers

Khyati Dharamsi

Buyers as well as sellers of real estate have reason to be happy with the NDA government’s final Budget of its term.

A notional rent is applicable to the second house if someone has more than one house, has been waived off, considering the needs of citizens who migrate to for job opportunities, as well as those who have to maintain two houses for family reasons.

Previously, somebody who had two houses had to pay a tax on the notional rent even if the second house was not rented out. So somebody whose second house was being occupied by immediate family or parents, would still end up paying tax on notional rent though he was not earning any income from that house.

“I propose to exempt the notional rent applicable on the second self-occupied house,” said Finance Minister Piyush Goyal.

Home owners, who have been earning rental income too have something to cheer about. The threshold limit for TDS on rental income has been increased to Rs 2.4 lakh from Rs 1.8 lakh currently.