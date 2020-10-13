172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|personal-finance|bajaj-finserv-applies-for-mutual-fund-license-5957851.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : Oct 13, 2020 02:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bajaj Finserv applies for mutual fund license

Bajaj Finance’s wide branch network and spread into smaller cities can help MF business

Jash Kriplani

Financial services giant, Bajaj Finserv, could be the latest business house to start a mutual fund (MF) business. The status of MF applications disclosed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) shows that Bajaj Finserv had applied for an MF license on September 28, 2020.

Entering a crowded space

The entry of Bajaj Finserv is likely to add to the competitive intensity of the MF industry, which already has 40 fund houses. While a large chunk of the market share (57.85 per cent of investor assets) is controlled by the top five fund houses, a new entrant such as Bajaj Finserv can gradually gain a solid footing given its wide distribution reach.

Close

Bajaj Finance, its sister concern, has presence in 2,392 locations, including 1,357 in rural areas, small towns and villages.

related news

This vast branch network can help the MF business to penetrate geographies beyond the top-30 cities, which are known as B-30 locations in industry parlance.

Bajaj Finserv as a group is also known for providing quality digital services to customers.

Making a sizeable dent in the market share may be difficult in the short term despite the group’s wide reach.

“With MFs, investors tend to prefer known names. This is the reason why new entrants could take time to build market share. However, a domestic player looking at the MF business is a positive sign; it shows fund management makes business sense despite so many changes in the industry,” says Joydeep Sen, an independent MF expert.

An e-mail query sent to Bajaj Finserv regarding the type of funds it hopes to offer didn’t elicit any response.

Recently, NJ India Invest and Samco Securities had received in-principle approval from the market regulator for starting the MF business. Applications from Zerodha Broking and Frontline Capital Services are still being reviewed by SEBI.
First Published on Oct 13, 2020 02:17 pm

tags #Bajaj Finserv #Mutual Funds

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.