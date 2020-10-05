172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|personal-finance|are-you-an-sbi-account-holder-heres-how-you-can-get-your-cheque-book-deliver-to-any-address-5922871.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2020 01:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Are you an SBI account holder? Here's how you can get your cheque book delivered to any address

"Use our Internet Banking service and request for a cheque book delivery to any address of your choice in a few simple steps." tweets SBI.

Moneycontrol News

Account holders can place a request for a cheque book delivery to any address of their choice through internet banking, India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has informed its customers.

So, customers don't have to worry if they are not present at their registered address.

"Use our Internet Banking service and request for a cheque book delivery to any address of your choice in a few simple steps." tweeted SBI.

Through net banking facility, SBI account holders can apply for the new cheque book at their choice of address.

 Here are steps to apply for a cheque book:

- Visit SBI net banking account and enter your user name and password.

- A new page will appear then click on 'Request & Enquiries' option after login.

- Click on the 'Cheque Book Request' option, from the drop-down menu.

- All your account details will be displayed  on the next screen.

- Select the account for which you want a cheque book for.

- The option is given on the dropbox for the number of cheques you to want. 

- Click on 'Submit', after selecting an option.

- Three options are available on the new page: select your delivery address.(Registered address, last available dispatch address or new address) Click on any one option as per your convenience.

- Click on Submit after selecting the address.

- Enter the OTP that has been sent to your registered mobile number and click on Confirm also check the details of the cheque book request before entering OTP.

SBI cheque book - other ways to apply:

- Fill SBI cheque book request form by visiting your home bank branch.

- Mobile banking

- SMS facility

-Missed Call Banking

-By visiting nearest SBI ATM
First Published on Oct 5, 2020 01:07 pm

