Personal Finance | Tips for smart income tax planning in the new financial year

The advent of a new fiscal year presents an opportunity to those who wish to indulge in leisurely tax planning. Many investors, not the kind who bulldoze into it at the eleventh hour, view it as a chance to unhurriedly explore all options, especially the ones that they missed in the past. This time, the tax-planning gates have not been opened wider, because no new alternative has been added. However, the New Pension System (NPS) is now a more...